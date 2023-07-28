Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira off of UFC 291 after Pereira weight miss

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson vs. Michel Pereira is off.

UFC reporter Megan Olivi announced the cancellation of the bout prior to Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins for UFC 291, which takes place Saturday at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Thompson and Pereira were scheduled to compete on the main card.

The news comes on the heels of Pereira missing weight at the official weigh-ins. Pereira weighed in at 174 pounds, three pounds over the welterweight limit.

Read the UFC’s official statement here:

Due to Michel Pereira weighing in over the welterweight limit, the bout against Stephen Thompson has been canceled from tomorrow’s event.

A heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Marcos Rogerio de Lima has been promoted to the main card.

This is the second time in Pereira’s UFC career that he has missed weight. He previously came in a pound over in September 2019 at UFC Vancouver, where he went on to lose a unanimous decision to Tristan Connelly.

Thompson was looking to make his first appearance of 2023. The two-time UFC welterweight title challenger was victorious in his lone appearance of 2022, defeating Kevin Holland via TKO this past December.

Thompson released a statement Friday on social media explaining his decision to not accept the fight and contrasting the situation with his 2018 bout against Darren Till, which saw Till miss weight by 3.5 pounds, win the fight by controversial majority decision, then be awarded a shot at the UFC welterweight title in his next octagon appearance.

That statement can be read below.

It is not yet known if Thompson vs. Pereira will be postponed to another date or if the fighters will move on to new assignments.