Logan Paul, KSI both set to fight on Misfits Boxing ‘The Prime Card’ in October

Logan Paul and KSI will fight on the same night for the first time since 2019.

The two business partners and former opponents are set to box in separate bouts live on DAZN pay-per-view at a Misfits Boxing event on Oct. 14 dubbed “The Prime Card.”

Opponents for Paul and KSI have not yet been announced, nor whether their bouts will be professional or exhibition contests.

Paul has yet to win a boxing match in three attempts. The 28-year-old went 0-1-1 in his two-fight series with KSI in 2018-19, drawing in their first matchup as an amateur then losing a split decision to KSI in Paul’s professional debut. The elder Paul brother then went eight rounds with Floyd Mayweather in a non-scored exhibition bouts in 2021.

KSI, on the other hand, has yet to taste defeat in the boxing ring. The 30-year-old Englishman owns knockout wins over Swarmz, Luis Alcaraz Pineda, and FaZe Temperrr in exhibition bouts. In his most recent exhibition appearance, KSI fought to a no-contest against Joe Fournier after knocking out Fournier with an illegal blow in the second round.

