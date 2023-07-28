From BMF belts to the Glover Teixeira factor, Alexandre Pantoja breaks down UFC 291’s top storylines

RIO DE JANEIRO — There are no flyweight contenders competing this weekend at UFC 291 in Salt Lake City, but that doesn’t mean the UFC’s lightest champion Alexandre Pantoja isn’t highly invested in the card.

Pantoja sat down with MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast during a trip to Brazil after winning the belt to break down the key storylines for UFC 291, a pay-per-view event headlined by his teammate Dustin Poirier rematching Justin Gaethje for the BMF title.

For Pantoja, Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 is the perfect call to keep the BMF train rolling.

“Justin Gaethje is super tough,” Pantoja said. “I was impressed at his ability to absorb damage against Rafael Fiziev. We’ve known that already, but Fiziev hits really hard, and Justin Gaethje not only took it, but fired back. If there’s someone to fight for this belt, that’s him. And Dustin Poirier, he’s such a cool guy. He’s in the UFC for a long time, he got in the UFC as a teenager and he’s a grown man now, a father.”

Both Poirier and Gaethje come from a wrestling background, but Pantoja doesn’t expect them to rely on takedowns at UFC 291 because “they like to brawl.”

“I had the opportunity to train jiu-jitsu with [Poirier] and we did a nice session, he didn’t impose his weight or strength, we just rolled,” Pantoja said. “I took his back, had him on a rear-naked choke, and he defended well, so that shows his expertise in jiu-jitsu, no surprise he submitted [Michael] Chandler. It’s going to be a beautiful rematch to watch.

“I’m with Dustin all day. This belt will come back to American Top Team. It’s still there at ATT, [Jorge] Masvidal left it there, and I hope Dustin Poirier brings this baby back home.”

In the co-main event, Alex Pereira moves up a weight class to take on Jan Blachowicz in his first bout since losing the UFC middleweight belt to Israel Adesanya in April.

Pantoja doesn’t think that rivalry is over, though. In fact, he sees “The Last Stylebender” gaining extra weight to face Pereira a third time in the UFC in the near future if the Brazilian gets past Blachowicz — especially now that the UFC light heavyweight belt is vacant.

“[Pereira] needs to be alert because [Blachowicz] will come to [make it a grinding fight] to get him tired early,” he said, “but I think that, if ‘Poatan’ imposes his rhythm since the beginning, this fight won’t go the distance. If ‘Poatan’ really lets his game flow, he can knock him out in the first round, no later than second. And I’ll tell you this, a win for ‘Poatan’, I don’t know, maybe Israel Adesanya will want to move up too. I think this fight could sell millions, and would be very interesting.”

Blachowicz spoiled Adesanya’s hopes of becoming a two-division champion when he wrestled his way to a decision victory to defend the UFC title in 2021, but lost the belt to Glover Teixeira months later. Teixeira will be in Pereira’s corner at UFC 291, and Pantoja feels that seeing his past nemesis in the opposite corner could play a factor.

“I think I would do just like Khabib [Nurmagomedov], brother. I would beat one and then jump the cage to beat he other,” Pantoja said with a laugh when asked how he would react if he were on the same spot. “Jokes aside, I’m rooting for ‘Poatan.’ I hope ‘Poatan’ beats him, that Blachowicz really feels this pressure, that energy coming from Glover. Glover has this unique energy, he has the word. Everything he represents to us, fighters and fans, is huge. I’m sure ‘Poatan’ is by his side for a reason.”

American Top Team will have another representative in the main card, as Marcos Rogerio de Lima takes on former title contender Derrick Lewis.

Pantoja says “Pezao” is ready for greatness and is “looking like a champion” in the gym.

“The thing I like about American Top Team is that I’m there every single day and I can see who really wants it,” Pantoja said. “He’s had a great camp and he’s strong, with his mind bulletproof, brother, so I’m positive he’ll win this fight. I think he can knock out Derrick Lewis — but respect the moment, don’t be like Pantoja against [Brandon] Moreno, rushing like crazy and letting emotions take control. Jokes aside, ‘Pezao’ is in in great shape. I don’t think this fight goes the decision, I think ‘Pezao’ knocks him out no problem.”