Heck of a Morning: Final countdown to Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2, Spence vs. Crawford

If you’re a fan of combat sports, there is certainly a lot to get excited about, including UFC 291 and the fascinating rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, the compelling boxing match between Errol Spence and Terence Crawford, Bellator vs. RIZIN 2, and more.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener questions about all three events, some of the betting lines for UFC 291, Poirier vs. Gaethje 2, and more. Additionally, listener topics include Israel Adesanya’s next move, and if the stars could align for a third meeting with Alex Pereira — potentially for the light heavyweight title — the chances of Tony Ferguson retiring if he loses to Bobby Green on Saturday, Aljamain Sterling being one of the most disrespected champions in UFC history, and much more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

If you miss it live, audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.