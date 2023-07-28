UFC 291 preview show: Will Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 somehow surpass the original?

The rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title is just over a day away for the main event of UFC 291. While the winner will be called the UFC’s BMF for the foreseeable future, what else is at stake for both of these incredible fighters, win or lose?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Alexander K. Lee discuss the Poirier vs. Gaethje 2 bout, the winner likely getting an undisputed lightweight title shot against the winner of the UFC 294 main event between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira, where the fighter who doesn’t get his hand raised goes from there, and the expectations for the anticipated contest. Additionally, they’ll discuss the pivotal light heavyweight co-main event between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira, the stacked main card, Derrick Lewis and Tony Ferguson trying to get back on track, and more.

