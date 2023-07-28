 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Spence vs. Crawford weigh-in video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Errol Spence Jr. Workout Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

At the Spence vs. Crawford weigh-ins Friday, Errol Spence and Terence Crawford will step on the scale.

Spence and Crawford have to hit 147 pounds, the welterweight limit for their main event showdown on Showtime.

Watch the official weigh-ins above from Las Vegas.

The Errol Spence and Terence Crawford official weigh-ins are expected to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Check out the Spence vs. Crawford weigh-in results below.

Main card (PPV.com at 8 p.m ET)

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Isaac Cruz vs. Giovanni Cabrera

Nonito Donaire vs. Alexandro Santiago

Sergio Garcia vs. Yoenis Tellez

