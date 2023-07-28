Mike Tyson narrates new UFC 291 ‘BMF’ promo: ‘Being the baddest isn’t just about winning’

On the eve of UFC 291, Dana White has dropped a new promo for the ‘BMF’ title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

On Saturday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Poirier and Gaethje will run back their 2018 Fight of the Year only this time, the UFC’s symbolic BMF title will be up for grabs, following former BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s retirement earlier this year. And with one of the most prestigious titles in the sport on the line, the UFC is pulling out all the stops, recruiting former boxing heavyweight champion Mike Tyson to do the voice-over for the final promo before the big fight.

Also on tap for Sunday is a light heavyweight matchup between former champion Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira who makes his 205-pound debut inside the octagon.

Check out the full video below courtesy of Dana White’s Twitter account.