UFC 291 weigh-in video

At the UFC 291 official weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video.

In the main event, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje will clash for the BMF title in a lightweight clash. The fighters can weigh no more than 156 pounds for the contest.

The UFC 291 official weigh-ins will start at 11 a.m. ET.

The UFC 291 ceremonial weigh-ins will be at 7 p.m. ET.

Check out UFC 291 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Dustin Poirier (155) vs. Justin Gaethje (156)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Alex Pereira (205.5)

Stephen Thompson (170.5) vs. Michel Pereira

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Bobby Green (155.5)

Michael Chiesa (170) vs. Kevin Holland (169.5)

Preliminary Card (ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Gabriel Bonfim (170) vs. Trevin Giles (170)

Derrick Lewis (263.5) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Claudio Ribeiro (185.5)

Jake Matthews (170) vs. Darrius Flowers (170.5)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET)

CJ Vergara (125.5) vs. Vinicius Salvador

Matthew Semelsberger (169.5) vs. Uros Medic (170.5)

Miranda Maverick (125.5) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125)