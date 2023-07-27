 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 291 presser staredowns: Jorge Masvidal squares off main event, Alex Pereira towers over Jan Blachowicz

By MMA Fighting Newswire
SALT LAKE CITY — Watch Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Alex Pereira, Jan Blachowicz and the rest of UFC 291’s main card face off at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference.

