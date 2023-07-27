Giga Chikadze returns against Alex Caceres at UFC Singapore

Giga Chikadze is set to return to the octagon for the first time in more than 18 months.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Chikadze will face Alex Caceres at UFC Singapore, which takes place Aug. 26 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. MMA Junkie first reported the booking.

The 34-year-old Chikadze looks to bounce back after having his nine-fight win streak snapped by Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Vegas 46 in January 2022. Prior to that, “Ninja” picked up victories in his first seven octagon appearances, including three straight stoppage wins over Edson Barboza, Cub Swanson, and Jamey Simmons.

Caceres has quietly put up an impressive run in arguably the UFC’s toughest division, and enters the bout a winner of two straight, and seven of eight. Following a decision loss to Sodiq Yusuff, “Bruce Leroy” kicked off 2023 with a Fight of the Night earning victory over Daniel Pineda at UFC Vegas 74 in June.

UFC Singapore will be headlined by a matchup between former featherweight champion Max Holloway and multiple-time title challenger Chan Sung Jung.

Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.