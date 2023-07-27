Edson Barboza vs. Sodiq Yusuff booked for UFC Vegas 82 in October

Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff are set to meet in a featherweight showdown at UFC Vegas 82 on Oct. 14, multiple people with knowledge of the booking confirmed to MMA Fighting following a report by MMA Junkie.

The UFC has yet to officially announce the card and its headlining attraction. UFC Vegas 82 will likely take place at the UFC APEX.

Barboza and Yusuff were first expected to face off in October 2020, however Makwan Amirkhani ultimately replaced Yusuff in Abu Dhabi and lost via decision.

Barboza (23-11) looks to keep his momentum going after scoring a bonus-winning first-round knockout of Billy Quarantillo in April, rebounding from losses to Giga Chikadze and Bryce Mitchell and improving to 3-3 since cutting down to 145 pounds.

Yusuff (13-2) is victorious in seven of his eight octagon appearances, including a 2018 win at Dana White’s Contender Series. The 30-year-old Nigerian talent went 2-0 in 2022 with wins over Alex Caceres and Don Shainis.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.