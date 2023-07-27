Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot, Bryce Mitchell vs. Dan Ige added to Sept. 23 UFC event

Two big fights are headed to the UFC APEX this September.

MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the additions that a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev (12-2) and Mateusz Gamrot (22-2, 1 NC) and a featherweight bout between Bryce Mitchell (15-1) and Dan Ige (17-6) are expected to take place at a Sept. 23 UFC event that takes place in Las Vegas.

Fiziev vs. Gamrot serves as the event’s headliner.

The matchups were first reported by UFC broadcast partner ESPN. Mitchell and Ige are yet to sign contracts for their bout, but verbal agreements are in place.

Fiziev and Gamrot are currently No. 7 and No. 8 respectively at 155 pounds in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, while Mitchell and Ige sit at No. 13 and No. 15 respectively at 145 pounds.

This marks Fiziev’s return to the UFC APEX after a majority decision loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 286 this past March in London. Prior to that setback, Fiziev had won six straight fights, including a recent fifth-round knockout of former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos.

Gamrot, a former two-division KSW champion, has won five of his first seven UFC fights. The Polish standout defeated Jalin Turner by split decision this past March at UFC 285.

Mitchell looks to finally get his 2023 campaign started after missing out on the chance to compete at UFC 288. He was first booked to fight Jonathan Pearce, but Pearce withdrew due to injury, then Mitchell himself was forced off of the card with a back injury after receiving Movsar Evloev as a replacement opponent.

In his most recent outing this past December, Mitchell suffered his first professional loss when he was submitted by Ilia Topuria.

Ige makes his 15th UFC appearance, having gone 9-5 inside the octagon. The veteran featherweight has won two straight fights in 2023, defeating Nate Landwehr and Damon Jackson in his past two outings.

