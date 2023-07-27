A.J. McKee posts gnarly photos of staph infection that forced him out of Bellator v. RIZIN 2

A.J. McKee is currently battling a nasty case of staph.

Earlier this week, Bellator announced that the former featherweight champion and featherweight grand prix winner was out of the upcoming Bellator v. RIZIN 2 due to injury, and on Thursday, McKee revealed why, posting to his social media that he has a staph infection in his left knee, saying that he had to go to the emergency room to have it treated and showing gnarly pictures of the infection.

(WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW!)

Just to clear the air The progression of this infection in 1 week smh.. A few more weeks of rest/healing and it’s back to the grind. pic.twitter.com/mYmznV1Puw — AJ “The Mercenary” McKee (@ajmckee101) July 27, 2023

“It’s A.J. ‘Mercenary’ McKee. I’m sorry but I won’t be fighting this weekend in Japan. To all my Japanese fans, I’ll see you guys soon, and guess what? We will be back in Japan, I promise you that. So I’ll see you guys soon. I appreciate all the support. “I ended up catching staph, guys. You know staph, it’s a really bad infection, flesh-eating, it will literally put you in the hospital. I had to go to the ER. I’ve been on antibiotics and it’s healing up well but make sure you take a look and I’ll show you guys the process of what I’ve been dealing with. Check it out. [Reveals staph infection on his right knee.] “A couple little holes in my knee, but we’re going to come back stronger, better than ever, and y’all already know what it is. Champ s*** only.”

McKee was supposed to face Patricky Pitbull in the main event of Bellator v. RIZIN 2 this Saturday and serve as one of the quarterfinal bouts for the Bellator lightweight grand prix. Unfortunately for McKee, the medical issue means he is now out of the grand prix but earlier this week Bellator CEO Scott Coker noted that McKee will serve as first alternate, should anyone in the tournament be unable to continue. Instead, McKee is now replaced by Roberto de Souza who will face Pitbull in a 161-pound catchweight bout this weekend.