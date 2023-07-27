Heck of a Morning: Who has the most to lose at UFC 291? Plus, Tony Ferguson’s wild media day

There’s a lot on the line for many of the fighters on Saturday’s UFC 291 event, including the headliners vying for the vacant BMF title in Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje — but do they have the most to lose on the entire card, or does somebody else have more on the line in the long run?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers that question, and makes the case why the main event competitors are at the top of the list. Additionally, listener topics include Derrick Lewis’ future win or lose on Saturday against Marcos Rogerio de Lima, the welterweight title picture, Alex Pereira’s explanation for the viral Walmart video, Tony Ferguson’s wild media day scrum, where Kevin Holland could be ranked should he defeat Michael Chiesa on Saturday, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.

