Between the Links: Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2, UFC 291, UFC London fallout

The second collision between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje is upon us, and this time, the BMF title is on the line for the main event clash at Saturday’s UFC 291 event. Besides the belt, what else is at stake for Poirier and Gaethje?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel discusses Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner, the championship stakes in the future, and if title hopes are gone forever for the man who doesn’t get his hand raised in Salt Lake City. Additionally, topics include the co-main event between Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira, Tony Ferguson’s future, Tom Aspinall’s big win at UFC London and his chances to fight Jon Jones in the future, Spence vs. Crawford, Bellator vs. RIZIN 2, and more.

Host Mike Heck and MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew will discuss those topics, plus take some of your questions at the end of the show.

If you missed the show live, you can still watch above, or listen to the podcast version.