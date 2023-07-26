Conor McGregor reacts to Sinead O’Connor death: ‘I have lost a friend’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is mourning the loss of Sinead O’Connor, whose death was announced on Wednesday by her family.

McGregor paid tribute to O’Connor on X, posting a picture with the Irish singer-songwriter’s iconic appearance at UFC 189, where she sang him out to the octagon with “The Foggy Dew.” He included a picture with O’Connor backstage.

“The world has lost an artist with the voice of an Angel,” McGregor wrote. “Ireland has lost an iconic voice and one of our absolute finest, by a long shot. And I have lost a friend. Sinead’s music will live on and continue to inspire! Rest In Peace, Sinead you are home with your son I am sure.”

O’Connor was 56 at the time of her death. Her family announced the news with a statement and provided no other details on the situation.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead,” the statement said. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor was best known for her No. 1 hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U,” in 1990. She faced severe backlash in 1992 after tearing up a picture of Pope John Paul II while performing on Saturday Night Live. In 2007, she revealed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and tried to kill herself on her 33rd birthday. Her son, Shane, died by suicide in 2022 at 17.