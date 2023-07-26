Justin Gaethje: Jorge Masvidal will ‘hate’ to wrap BMF title around my waist

Jorge Masvidal’s dream scenario is wrapping the BMF belt around his longtime teammate Dustin Poirier’s waist at UFC 291. Justin Gaethje plans to deny “Gamebred” the opportunity.

Poirier and Gaethje will rematch for the silver belt Masvidal first captured. Gaethje’s goal is to avenge his 2018 loss to Poirier with a win that Masvidal is forced to recognize by awarding the promotional title.

“Yeah, I want to make him do it,” Gaethje said Wednesday at an open workout in support of Saturday’s pay-per-view headliner, which takes place at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. “That would be nice. I know he’ll hate it, so I’ll love it that much more.”

Gaethje doesn’t anticipate an easy road to victory, and with good reason. The first time the lightweights fought, they battered each other for three rounds before Poirier stopped him in the fourth. The headliner was voted MMA Fighting’s 2018 “Fight of the Year.”

Masvidal, who’s worked with Poirier at American Top Team for several years, captured the first BMF title in 2019 with a stoppage of Nate Diaz at UFC 244. At the time, the made-up belt was thought to be a one-and-done for the promotion. But the rematch between Poirier and Gaethje brought it off the shelf.

For the past several years, Gaethje has tried to temper his aggression to save his body and brain. Saturday’s fight will put that resolution to the test.

“Yeah, I think I have to be more technical, no matter what,” he said. “Obviously, I’m willing to fight fire with fire. That’s what we do in this game. But yeah, I’m going try to be as methodical as possible and make no mistakes. At this level, it’s mistakes, take advantage of their mistakes, and make no mistakes.”

But Gaethje also believes his second go-around with Poirier won’t look exactly the same as before.

“Especially with the five years in between, we’re both completely different people, different fighters, and with age comes wisdom,” Gaethje said. “I’ve obviously grown, he’s grown, and I remember he has a really nice left hand. It’s a beautiful left hand, so we’ve been working on that.”

Gaethje is four months removed from a decision over top contender Rafael Fiziev that put him back on the right track after losing a title opportunity against now-former champ Charles Oliveira.

Another belt is on the line when Gaethje faces Poirier again, but that’s not the one he’s chasing after.

“I think the aspirations are the championship belt,” Gaethje said. “I think this catapult us right to that. And so, you know, I won’t be looking to defend that if I have a choice.”