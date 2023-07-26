Filed under: News UFC Latest News UFC 291 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘I’m finally going to be like a true cowboy’ By MMA Fighting Newswire Jul 26, 2023, 2:00pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter In the latest episode of UFC 291 Embedded, Kevin Holland, Alex Pereira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier train, while Jan Blachowicz and Bobby Green shop for souvenirs. Get the latest gear UFC 291 Artist Series T-Shirt UFC 291 Event T-Shirt UFC Authentic Fight Week Gear Bag UFC BMF Salt Lake City T-Shirt Dustin Poirier Diamond Crest T-Shirt Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje T-Shirt Alex Pereira Poatan T-Shirt Jan Blachowicz Polish Power T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting The Ultimate Fighter 31: Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Episode 9 results Ben Askren responds to Jorge Masvidal callout with alleged texts to Dana White Alex Pereira responds to Daniel Cormier, dismisses concern about UFC 291 turnaround: ‘Everything I did was perfect’ Joe Rogan, Chael Sonnen return to broadcast team for UFC 291 Jon Jones issues message to fans on now-deleted tweets, writes ‘everyone’s the next big thing until I beat them’ Morning Report: Max Holloway wants to fight Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje after ‘crazy’ UFC 291 clash Loading comments...
