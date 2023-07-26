 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 292 poster revealed featuring Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley, Zhang Weili vs. Amanda Lemos title fights

UFC 288: Sterling v Cejudo Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley will cap off a championship doubleheader at the UFC’s first trip to Boston in just under four years.

On Tuesday, the UFC released the poster for UFC 292, which takes place Aug. 19 at the TD Garden. Sterling and O’Malley will collide for the bantamweight championship in the main event.

Check out the poster for the August pay-per-view event below.

Following Sterling’s successful title defense against Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288 in May, O’Malley entered the octagon and the two fighters engaged in an intense staredown to set up the matchup. “Sugar” earned his title shot with a decision win over former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past October.

In the co-main event, Zhang Weili will defend her newly regained strawweight championship against Amanda Lemos. A pivotal matchup in the bantamweight division is also set for the card between Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz, while Geoff Neal will look to hand Ian Machado Garry his first loss in a welterweight tilt, and former middleweight champ Chris Weidman makes his return to the octagon following a serious leg injury to face Brad Tavares.

