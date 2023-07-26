No Bets Barred: Will Dustin Poirier or Justin Gaethje claim the vacant BMF Title at UFC 291?

With July coming to a close, the UFC returns for its second pay-per-view of the month with this one headlined by a fight for the vacant BMF title fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, and so the No Bets Barred boys are back to break down all the fights.

Co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew kick things off with a brief recap of UFC London before diving into a full breakdown of UFC 291. Topics discussed include who wins the Fight of the Year rematch between Poirier and Gaethje, Jan Blachowicz’s chances to knock off Alex Pereira, Michel Pereira’s shot at the top of the welterweight division, and more.

Tune in for episode 55 of No Bets Barred.

New episodes of the No Bets Barred podcast drop every Wednesday and are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you find your favorite podcasts. The latest episode can be heard below.