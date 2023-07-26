The MMA Hour with Paulo Costa, Robbie Lawler, Michael Chiesa, and Nathaniel Wood

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m. ET: I’ll set the table for what’s on tap for today’s show and this upcoming weekend.

1:05 p.m.: Michael Chiesa drops by to discuss his upcoming fight against Kevin Holland at UFC 291.

1:30 p.m.: I’ll answer your best questions in On the Nose.

2 p.m.: Robbie Lawler will discuss his retirement from the UFC and much more.

2:25 p.m.: Nathaniel Wood will break down his latest UFC win against Andre Fili at UFC London.

3 p.m.: Paulo Costa will chat about his upcoming showdown with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi.

3:30 p.m.: The parlay boys will also make their latest selection, and GC makes his picks for this busy combat sports weekend.

