 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bellator x Rizin special announcement press conference video

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

Before Bellator x Rizin 2 this Saturday night, Bellator President Scott Coker and Rizin FF President Nobuyuki Sakakibara will announce some big news. The video is expected to begin at 12 a.m. ET.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting