Filed under: News Bellator Latest News Bellator x Rizin special announcement press conference video By MMA Fighting Newswire Jul 25, 2023, 11:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Before Bellator x Rizin 2 this Saturday night, Bellator President Scott Coker and Rizin FF President Nobuyuki Sakakibara will announce some big news. The video is expected to begin at 12 a.m. ET. Get the latest gear UFC 291 Artist Series T-Shirt UFC 291 Event T-Shirt UFC Authentic Fight Week Gear Bag UFC BMF Salt Lake City T-Shirt Dustin Poirier Diamond Crest T-Shirt Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje T-Shirt Alex Pereira Poatan T-Shirt Jan Blachowicz Polish Power T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting Alex Pereira responds to Daniel Cormier, dismisses concern about UFC 291 turnaround: ‘Everything I did was perfect’ Morning Report: Jorge Masvidal willing to end retirement for rematch with ‘corny motherf*****’ Ben Askren in boxing Paul Craig reveals fight night weight at UFC London: ‘That’s heavier than what I was fighting Johnny Walker’ Naoya Inoue vs. Stephen Fulton full fight video highlights Khamzat Chimaev vows to make Paulo Costa cry at UFC 294: ‘That guy is not Brazilian’ Mike Jackson to fight UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich in Iowa ‘clash of ideologies and principles’ Loading comments...
Loading comments...