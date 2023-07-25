Ben Askren responds to Jorge Masvidal callout with alleged texts to Dana White

Ben Askren has responded to Jorge Masvidal’s call for a boxing rematch.

The former ONE Championship titleholder posted a pic of his shirtless body, writing “I’ve kept in great shape during retirement. I have zero desire to fight anyone except that loser Jorge.”

Masvidal drew headlines in an interview with TMZ Sports when he responded to a message from Askren. “Gamebred” welcomed a chance to come out of retirement to face the wrestling standout with only his fists.

“Hey, Ben,” he said. “I’ll beat your ass with both hands behind my back. Ben’s so bad at boxing. He’s the one that said it. Look, Ben, I’ll only give you the rematch in boxing, motherf*****. People will tune in because I can’t knee him in the face, right? Maybe Ben can ‘get his way now.’

“Hey, Ben, kiss my ass, you coming out of retirement. I’ll send you right back into it, motherf*****. This guy, bro. They shouldn’t have shown me that comment, you corny motherf*****.”

Askren then posted when he represented as a text to UFC President Dana White, indicating he preferred a rematch in the octagon.

“Balls in your court Mr. BMF,” Askren wrote.

“No I’m not gonna box Jorge,” Askren wrote later. “If Jorge was really a BMF he will accept a rematch in MMA and not be a coward.”

Four years ago, Masvidal and Askren met in the octagon with shockingly brutal results. Askren immediately shot in for a takedown and was knocked out by a flying knee from Masvidal, who went on to claim the “BMF” title up for grabs again on Saturday in a rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 291. Masvidal’s highlight-reel finish made him an instant star and broke the UFC’s record for fastest knockouts at 5 seconds.

Askren retired from MMA in 2019, but he returned to the boxing ring two years later to take on influencer turned pugilist Jake Paul. He was knocked out in the first round at 1:59 by a looping Paul punch.

Two-time welterweight title challenger Masvidal continued to compete in the octagon until April, when he suffered his fourth consecutive loss in a meeting with Gilbert Burns.