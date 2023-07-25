Joe Rogan, Chael Sonnen return to broadcast team for UFC 291

The UFC 291 broadcast team will feature some familiar names – and the return of one of the sport’s most prevalent voices.

A person with knowledge of the promotions plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Joe Rogan will return to color commentary for the second time this month. Joining him will be Jon Anik and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier.

Additionally, Chael Sonnen will return to the broadcast team for the first time since UFC 272 in March 2022 — which was first revealed by Charlie Moynihan from broadcast partner ESPN on Twitter late last week.

MMA Junkie was the first to break the news.

The event is headlined by the rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title, which, according to Dana White, will be awarded by former BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal.

Sonnen, who joins desk host Michael Eaves, Anthony Smith, and Din Thomas, heads back to the analyst desk after reportedly pleading no contest to a single misdemeanor charge of breaching the peace after facing a felony charge of battery by strangulation and 10 misdemeanor battery charges stemming from an alleged assault in December 2021.

Megan Olivi will reprise her role as the roving reporter for Saturday’s blockbuster event in Salt Lake City.