Jon Jones issues message to fans on now-deleted tweets, writes ‘everyone’s the next big thing until I beat them’

Jon Jones has reigned as the UFC light heavyweight champion for years before taking some time off to bulk and capture the vacant heavyweight belt in 2023 against Ciryl Gane, and has decided to go on social media criticize the narrative that the next guy is always the one to give him a real challenge.

Jones will face former champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 on Nov. 11, but many fans already have their expectations high for a potential clash with Tom Aspinall. The Englishman walked through Marcin Tybura in just 73 seconds at UFC London, which took place this past Saturday at the O2 Arena.

“Sometimes I feel like I’ve been in a déjà vu, everyone’s going to be the guy to kick my ass,” Jones wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets. “Meanwhile, I’m over here undefeated with a face full of gray hairs.”

“Half the time the guys talking the most crap don’t even end up winning their next fight,” he continued. “I’ve been around this game for a long time. Over the years, I’ve learned not to get all impress so quickly. Stick around, win consistently like I have. And then talk your sh*t.

“Everyone’s the next big thing until I beat them. And then it’s like well. Who was that guy anyway? Just a few months ago Gane was the absolute future of MMA. Best foot work, fastest heavy weight we have ever seen. The most athletic. Now everyone’s like who the hell is that guy.”

Miocic will challenge Jones even thought he lost his last bout, a second-round knockout to Francis Ngannou in March 2021. Ngannou completed his UFC contract and signed with PFL, but first will challenge boxing great Tyson Fury. Aspinall, on the other hand, wants to face the winner of UFC Paris’ Gane vs. Sergey Spivak to earn a shot at Jones.

Update: Aspinall responded Tuesday morning.