Alex Pereira responds to Daniel Cormier, dismisses concern about UFC 291 turnaround: ‘Everything I did was perfect’

Alex Pereira feels in his best shape heading into his light heavyweight debut at Saturday’s UFC 291 event, where he faces Jan Blachowicz in a clash of former UFC champions, and is downplaying Daniel Cormier’s recent comments regarding Blachowicz’s power.

Blachowicz has shown heavy hands and kicks against some of UFC’s best over the years, knocking out the likes of Corey Anderson, Dominick Reyes, and Cormier’s teammate Luke Rockhold. Cormier, who once held two UFC titles simultaneously, warned that Pereira “can’t get hit by Blachowicz” because “I have seen Blachowicz almost decapitate guys.”

Pereira, who returns for the first time since suffering the only knockout loss of his MMA career at the hands of Israel Adesanya this past April, responded to Cormier’s comments on a recent episode of MMA Fighting’s Trocação Franca podcast.

“Did he knock out everyone he’s fought? I don’t think so, right?” Pereira said of Blachowicz. “If he was a guy who has knocked out everybody, I would say, ‘Damn.’ But no, he’s a normal fighter. A former champion, experienced and dangerous, but many people say [about me], ‘He was knocked out, he won’t come back the same.’ F***, I beat Adesanya twice in kickboxing and once in MMA, a scary knockout in kickboxing, oxygen mask and everything, and he came back and beat me.”

Pereira is confident his near four-month break between bouts was enough time to recover from his devastating title loss.

“Only if you’re a guy with a weak mind and that gets inside your head, then yes, the guy touches you and you go down. But there’s no such thing, man,” Pereira said. “[I] had good recovery. Of course, you got hit and that will affect you for a moment. Maybe if you train the next day or week and get hit, you’ll be weaker, but I think the way I did it, the recovery I had, everything I did was perfect. I think if [Blachowicz] lands a hand and I go down, it’s because I was supposed to go down, not because I got weak from the punch Adesanya landed.”

Blachowicz defeated Adesanya via decision back when he was the UFC light heavyweight champion in 2021, using his wrestling to control the kickboxer.

Like Adesanya, Pereira is a veteran striker. He’s also a former two-division titleholder in GLORY, and he learned a thing or two by watching Blachowicz’s win over “The Last Stylebender.” He sees Blachowicz as a complete fighter and dangerous everywhere.

“I was there for Blachowicz’s fight with Adesanya, and I think Adesanya controlled it and gave Blachowicz the opportunity to do what he did,” Pereira said. “It was a close fight and then he had that great advantage, taking him down and controlling the fight there. He didn’t do much, but he was able to dominate on the ground. Maybe Adesanya would have pulled it off if he had been a bit more aggressive.”

Pereira’s teammate Glover Teixeira was the man to ultimately end Blachowicz’s run as UFC champion with a rear-naked choke when the two fought at UFC 267 in late 2021, but Pereira knows that trying to mimic his friend’s strategy in Salt Lake City won’t make sense.

“We always talk about how the fight went, he gives me feedback and I always memorize everything,” Pereira said. “What he said is in my mind. It’s obvious that it was feedback from the Glover-Blachowicz fight, but I have a different style, so we have to change a few things to be better. I’ve obviously studied [him] at the time and watched his videos to train with Glover, but it’s not Glover fighting him now, it’s me, so I have to have another plan.”