Morning Report: Jorge Masvidal willing to end retirement for rematch with ‘corny motherf*****’ Ben Askren in boxing

By Drake Riggs
/ new
UFC 239: Ultimate Media Day Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal returning to combat sports at some point feels inevitable.

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA has become the former BMF champion’s primary focus since concluding his career at UFC 287 in his home of Miami, Fla. this past April. Amassing a four-fight losing skid to close out his 52-fight 20-year career, Masvidal, 38, highlighted an evident slowdown in his reflexes as a big reason why he felt it was time to walk away.

Returning to MMA appears to be a long shot for “Gamebred” in the future unless for an inordinate amount of money. Masvidal has already said on a couple of occasions that a striking art like boxing would be more likely to entice him out of retirement, especially if paired against someone he has a history with.

“I don’t plan on fighting anybody any time soon but maybe like in a boxing match, I’d come out and just smack Nate [Diaz] up later on in life or something like that,” Masvidal told TMZ Sports. “Maybe me and Jake [Paul], something in the future, I don’t know, man. But as of right now, I’m just doing the promoting thing.”

Paul and Diaz will be trading blows next weekend in Dallas, Tex. in what will be the professional boxing debut for the latter. Masvidal earned his aforementioned BMF crown with a third-round doctor’s stoppage over Diaz at UFC 244 in November 2019. Now that he’s retired, the UFC is reviving the previously labeled “one of one” belt for a massive lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 this Saturday night.

Masvidal’s winning streak up until, and including, his BMF title win launched him into a new stratosphere of superstardom. For most, Masvidal was the fighter of 2019, and throughout the run delivered highlights aplenty. One of which stood out more than the rest.

UFC 239 saw “Gamebred” set the UFC record for the fastest knockout, landing a stunning flying knee on Ben Askren in only five seconds. The loss was Askren’s first of his undefeated 20-fight career and one he admits still stings significantly more than the two that followed opposite Demian Maia in his final UFC fight and Paul in boxing. Also retired, Askren has mentioned on a few occasions that if he were to return, a Masvidal rematch would be his No. 1 choice. Unsurprisingly, Masvidal likes the idea.

“I heard Ben Askren said he’d come out of retirement to fight me,” Masvidal said. “I was like, ‘This dude...’ He wanted MMA but for his sake, I’d do boxing [if I were him] so I can’t knee him in the face, it’s illegal. Duh. Come on, man (laughs).

“Hey, Ben. I’ll beat your ass with both hands behind my back. Ben’s so bad at boxing. He’s the one that said it. Look, Ben, I’ll only give you the rematch in boxing, motherf*****. People will tune in because I can’t knee him in the face, right? Maybe Ben can ‘get his way now.’ Hey, Ben, kiss my ass, you coming out of retirement. I’ll send you right back into it, motherf*****. This guy, bro. They shouldn’t have shown me that comment, you corny motherf*****.”

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Pat Miletich (29-7-2) vs. Mike Jackson (1-2, 1 NC); Caged Aggression MMA, Oct. 14

Derek Brunson (23-9) vs. Roman Dolidze (12-2); UFC 295, Nov. 11

FINAL THOUGHTS

Just want to give one more big thank you to the bad guy for the love Monday. If you know, you know!

Thanks for reading!

