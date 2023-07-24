Mike Jackson to fight UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich in Iowa ‘clash of ideologies and principles’

Mike Jackson’s first post-UFC bout is booked, and he’ll face a UFC Hall of Famer who hasn’t competed in more than a decade.

Jackson will face Pat Miletich at Caged Aggression 36, a two-night event on Oct. 13 and 14 which takes place at the RiverCenter in Davenport, Iowa. The bout is being billed as “a highly anticipated and controversial battle of skill, age, and ideology.”

Promoter Mike Goodwin told MMA Fighting on Monday that the bout will be three five-minute rounds, and will be fully sanctioned.

See the full announcement of the bout below.

Jackson returns to action after a less-than-ordinary three-fight run with the UFC, which includes a win over CM Punk that was overturned to a no contest, and a disqualification victory over Dean Barry at UFC Vegas 52 in April 2022. In his final octagon bout, Jackson was stopped in 93 seconds by Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 62 this past October.

Since parting ways with the promotion, Jackson found himself in an intense rivalry with retired MMA veteran Jake Shields, which included an impromptu fight with Shields inside the UFC Performance Institute earlier this year.

Speaking with MMA Fighting in January after the Shields incident, Jackson also called for a fight with Miletich, explaining that the 55-year-old harassed him on social media. When reached for comment, Miletich told MMA Fighting that he was open to a fight with Jackson, but didn’t believe it would happen, saying Jackson “didn’t want the smoke.”

Now the bout will happen, and serves at Miletich’s first MMA bout since December 2008. Miletich fought for the UFC 10 times, compiling a record of 8-2, and captured the UFC welterweight title. Miletich was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in July 2014.