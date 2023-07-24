Molly McCann announces move down to 115 pounds after UFC London loss

Molly McCann is moving down to strawweight.

This past Saturday, McCann had a tough day at the office, losing in under two minutes to Julija Stoliarenko in the co-main event of UFC London.

The loss was McCann’s second consecutive setback, and both were dominant fashion. Given that, “Meatball” has set her sights on the 115-pound weight division, she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

“Now that the dusts settled I’d like to thank the UFC staff and all at TNT Sports for the opportunity to co-main at The 02 in front of the best fans in the world.

If you could only imagine the sacrifices and work that went into the build up and that fight camp. I can’t quite put into words. However I will try to [sum] it up.

I have always had the toughest road and journey in life, that’s just the Molly McCann way, and I’m okay with that. The highs are the highest and the lows, well I don’t think I have words that do the pain and hurt justice. But dare to dream ay!

If there’s one thing I know, it’s how to always overcome adversity and this is no different. Twenty months ago I was sitting in this same position, 2 back to back losses and ready to pack it in. Then a boss run and my world changed forever.

We have one more adjustment to make and I believe that will make all the difference in the world, the smallest in the division makes it tough when the opponents are so much bigger. So for me it’s time to drop down and face the girls who are the same size!

To all the keyboard warriors who’ll give me down the banks and want to tell me about my self go ahead, I’m living my dream EVERY SINGLE DAY, I’m winning in life, the best teams around me, the best promotion in the world. This game has give me everything, and I am beyond blessed.

I’ll be back sooner rather than later, thank you to everyone for their support. In the words of Maya Angelou ‘You may shoot me with your words,You may cut me with your eyes,You may kill me with your hatefulness,But still, like air, I’ll rise.’”