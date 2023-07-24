Watch UFC 291 Countdown video for a deep dive into the top two fights of Saturday’s pay-per-view, which takes place at Delta Center in Salt Lake City. The card is headlined by a highly anticipated rematch between fan favorites Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje.

Poirier and Gaethje first fought at a UFC on FOX event on April 2018 in Glendale, Ariz., where Poirier defeated Gaethje by fourth-round TKO. That clash won a Fight of the Night award for both men and five years later they run it back with the winner hoping to earn one more crack at the UFC lightweight title.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion Alex Pereira moves up to 205 pounds to take on former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. With the light heavyweight title in limbo once more due to an injury to Jamahal Hill, Pereira or Blachowicz are all but guaranteed to challenge for a vacant belt if they see their hand raised this weekend.