The MMA Hour with Tom Aspinall, Paul Craig, Lerone Murphy, and Grayson Waller

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time.

1 p.m.: Recapping the weekend of combat sports action.

1:45 p.m.: UFC London’s Paul Craig joins the show to talk about his middleweight win over Andre Muniz.

2:15 p.m.: UFC London headliner Tom Aspinall returns to reflect on his win over Marcin Tybura.

2:45 p.m.: UFC featherweight Lerone Murphy breaks down his win this past Saturday over Joshua Culibao.

3:15 p.m.: WWE’s Grayson Waller joins the show to talk Smackdown and the latest in pro wrestling.

3:45 p.m.: Parlay Pals talk best bets for UFC 291 and more.

