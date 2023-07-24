On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC London

Tom Aspinall laid out a path to the UFC heavyweight title and a potential “dream” matchup with Jon Jones following his incredible return to the octagon at UFC London by targeting the winner of the upcoming September headliner at UFC Paris between Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac. But is that the correct path following his successful main event victory over Marcin Tybura?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and the returning Alexander K. Lee discuss what could be next for the ultra-talented Aspinall after sending the O2 Arena into a frenzy. Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Julija Stoliarenko following her first-round submission win over Molly McCann in the co-main event, Nathaniel Wood after his decision win over Andre Fili, Paul Craig after his successful middleweight debut stoppage win over Andre Muniz, along with fellow scheduled main card winners Fares Ziam, Lerone Murphy, and more.

