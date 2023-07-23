New UFC 291 main card revealed with Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 for BMF title

With a middleweight bout removed and a lightweight bout added, the UFC 291 main card looks a bit different than it did a week ago.

During Saturday’s UFC London broadcast, the updated main card was revealed for the event, which takes place July 29 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The pay-per-view is headlined by a rematch between former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje as they battle for the vacant “BMF” title.

The biggest change to the pay-per-view lineup saw the matchup between Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov fizzle out, as both fighters were moved to UFC 294 in October — with Costa facing Khamzat Chimaev, and Aliskerov meeting Nassourdine Imavov.

The co-main event for the second pay-per-view event of the month features former light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz welcoming former middleweight titleholder Alex Pereira to the division in a pivotal 205-pound matchup.

The main card rounds out with two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson facing Michel Pereira in a welterweight title, former interim lightweight champ Tony Ferguson taking on Bobby Green, and the pay-per-view opener between Michael Chiesa and Kevin Holland.

The preliminary lineup has not been finalized as of yet, but includes Derrick Lewis vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima in a heavyweight matchup. The televised prelims air on both ABC and ESPN beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the updated UFC 291 main card below.

Main Card, 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV