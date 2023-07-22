Tag team partners win boxing match then brawl each other at Misfits 8

The most predictable of all outcomes happened at Misfits 8.

On Saturday, Misfits Boxing continued its experiments with tag team boxing when it pitted influencers Deen The Great and Walid Sharks against Yuddygang TV and Ayye Pap in the co-main event of Misfits 8. And after four rounds of pretty competitive action, it was Deen The Great and Walid Sharks who got the victory.

Tag team boxing is exactly what it sounds like, with two pairs of boxers facing off, with the ability to swap out of the fight mid-round, however this bout has a special wrinkle as Deen The Great and Walid Sharks are bitter rivals, dating back to when Deen The Great finished Walid Sharks at Misfits 3. That animosity still burns today as the two nearly fought each other at the weigh-ins for this event, and early on it looked like the rivalry could cost them as Walid Sharks began the bout and was repeatedly hit by Yuddygang as he seemed to be more focused on feigning tags and messing with his partner. Eventually Deen The Great did get tagged in and his speed proved to be a major issue for Yuddygang.

In the second round, things settled down a bit among the rivals, but got worse for Yuddygang and Ayye Pap as Ayye Pap appeared to throw out his shoulder, leaving Yuddygang to carry most of the burden for the remainder of the fight. He did an admirable job, using his length and a good jab to score points, and even showcasing some legitimately terrific defense, shoulder rolling and blocking a extensive combination from Walid Sharks in the third round. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for the two as Deen The Great and Walid Sharks were able to stay fresh by alternating frequently, and using superior hand speed and technique to repeatedly land big shots, particularly whenever Ayye Pap was brought in.

After the final bell sounded, everything appeared to have finally cooled off between Deen The Great and Walid Sharks, with all the fighters celebrating the bout, but after a few moments, the animosity quickly resurfaced as the two started scuffling before the official decision was even rendered, requiring their teams to pull them both apart.

In the end, Deen The Great and Walid Sharks won a unanimous decision, taking home scorecards of 40-36, 40-36, 39-37, In their post fight interviews, both men ran each other down repeatedly setting up an inevitable rematch between the two.

Check out highlights of the matchup below.

