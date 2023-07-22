UFC London post-fight show: Reaction to Tom Aspinall’s incredible return, Molly McCann’s stunning loss

Tom Aspinall couldn’t have written a better story for his return to the octagon in front of a home crowd at UFC London, and to top it off, he even got the attention of the heavyweight champion of the world in Jon Jones.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Eric “New York Ric” Jackman react to Aspinall’s 73-second finish of Marcin Tybura in the main event of Saturday’s card at the O2 Arena after a year away due to injury, his callout for the winner upcoming UFC Paris headliner between Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac before wanting his shot at Jones, Molly McCann’s upset submission loss to Julija Stoliarenko and what her future now looks like, Stoliarenko’s potential at her new weight class, Paul Craig’s exceptional debut at middleweight, grading the card as a whole, and much more.

