Jon Jones, Ciryl Gane respond to Tom Aspinall’s UFC London callouts

It didn’t take long for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former interim titleholder Ciryl Gane to respond to Tom Aspinall.

The rising heavyweight contender ran through Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC London this Saturday, knocking out the veteran fighter in just 73 seconds. Afterward, he made his future plans crystal clear: Fly to Paris to watch the main event clash between Gane and Serghei Spivac, and then beat the winner to earn a title shot and dethrone Jones.

Jones, who submitted Gane to win the vacant title, returns on Nov. 11 to defend it against Stipe Miocic in the main event of UFC 295 in New York.

“Bones” tweeted a short response to Aspinall.

Sounds good lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2023

Gane looks to rebound from the Jones loss when he headlines UFC Paris on Sept. 2 against Spivac, who has finished three opponents in a row since losing to Aspinall in 2021.

Gane praised the Englishman for his performance, but issued a warning.