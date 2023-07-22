UFC London bonuses: Paul Craig cashes extra $50,000 for impressive middleweight debut

Paul Craig earned some extra cash for his successful middleweight debut.

After a 15-fight run as a UFC light heavyweight contender, the Scottish veteran moved down to 185 pounds on Saturday and absolutely showed out, stopping Andre Muniz with a second-round barrage of punches and elbows to win his divisional debut at UFC London. For his handiwork, Craig banked an extra $50,000, securing one of the event’s Performance of the Night bonuses.

The other Performance of the Night bonus went to heavyweight headliner Tom Aspinall for his raucous 73-second victory over Marcin Tybura in Saturday’s main event. The fight was Aspinall’s first since badly injuring his knee just 15 seconds into his July 2022 fight against Curtis Blaydes.

On the undercard, Johnny Parsons and Danny Roberts secured the card’s Fight of the Night bonus, earning $50,000 for their back-and-forth welterweight brawl, which saw Parsons ultimately defeat Roberts via second-round TKO.

UFC London took place July 22 at The O2 Arena.