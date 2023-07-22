‘Title challenger right here’: Pros react to Tom Aspinall’s highlight-reel knockout of Marcin Tybura

Tom Aspinall couldn’t have asked for a better return to the octagon.

Back to action after a long recovery from a knee injury in London, Aspinall re-entered the O2 Arena on Saturday to headline a UFC Fight Night event opposite Marcin Tybura, and stopped the Polish veteran in devastating fashion to cement his position as one of the top talents in the heavyweight division.

The flawless performance had fellow MMA fighters impressed on social media. Here’s how they to the finish that caped off the show in London.

Sounds good lol — BONY (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2023

Great performance Tom, careful what you wish for.



See you in Paris — Ciryl Gane (@ciryl_gane) July 22, 2023

Toms built different didn’t look like he skip a beat being out — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 22, 2023

Mannnn he’s back!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 22, 2023

Sergei vs Tom in msg — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 22, 2023

Tom is fast and agile for a heavyweight great performance #UFCLondon — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) July 22, 2023

Yoo Tom looked fast Af #UFCLondon — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 22, 2023

Told y’all!!! Tom vs JJ has to happen before the GOAT hangs em up. #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 22, 2023

Congrats Tom. Saw you heartbroken last summer in London at the hotel. So happy for your redemption victory! #UFCLondon — Nicolas “Danish Dynamite” Dalby (@DalbyMMA) July 22, 2023

Title challenger right here!! Aspinall looked beast! What a return! #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 22, 2023

Those are some fast hands for a big boy. #UFCLondon — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 22, 2023

That right hand was puh-reeeety! #UFCLondon — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) July 22, 2023

Quick work !!! Possibly the next UFC champ #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 22, 2023

Aspinall vs Pavlovich is the fight to make.



If Jon Jones beats Stipe Miocic and retires, they can fight for the heavyweight championship. If Miocic beats Jones, they can fight in a #1 contender match.#UFCLondon — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 22, 2023

So we have a contender for the heavyweight throne? Again ? What you guys think about it ? #UFCLondon — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) July 22, 2023

I think he can do what he just said #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 22, 2023