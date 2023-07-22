 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Title challenger right here’: Pros react to Tom Aspinall’s highlight-reel knockout of Marcin Tybura

By Guilherme Cruz
/ new
UFC Fight Night - The O2 Photo by George Tewkesbury/PA Images via Getty Images

Tom Aspinall couldn’t have asked for a better return to the octagon.

Back to action after a long recovery from a knee injury in London, Aspinall re-entered the O2 Arena on Saturday to headline a UFC Fight Night event opposite Marcin Tybura, and stopped the Polish veteran in devastating fashion to cement his position as one of the top talents in the heavyweight division.

The flawless performance had fellow MMA fighters impressed on social media. Here’s how they to the finish that caped off the show in London.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting