Tom Aspinall runs over Marcin Tybura in 73 seconds for thunderous return at UFC London

Tom Aspinall sent the London crowd home happy after a quick finish.

Aspinall returned to the octagon for the first time since suffering a devastating knee injury nearly one year prior to face Marcin Tybura in the main event of UFC London on Saturday. The comeback story could not have gone any better as Aspinall completely overwhelmed Tybura and finished him in just over a minute with strikes.

Check out video of the crowd erupting to Aspinall’s finish in the video below.

The official time of the stoppage was 1:13 of the opening round.

Aspinall landed a big high kick right off the bat that just missed landing with full impact, as he continued to use incredible movement, landing kicks to the body before drilling the ultra-durable Tybura with the shot that began the fight ending sequence. Aspinall went for the kill, and seconds later, the successful return from injury was complete.

Following the win, Aspinall asked Michael Bisping for the microphone and he laid out his future with a pair of predictions.

“I’m going to Paris, I’m going to sit front row for Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac. I’m going to beat the winner of that fight, and then I’m going to beat Jon Jones,” Aspinall said.

Aspinall is now 6-1 inside the octagon, while Tybura’s two-fight win streak was halted.