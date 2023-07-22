‘What a surprise’: Pros react to Julija Stoliarenko’s upset win over Molly McCann at UFC London

Molly McCann was one of the local stars at UFC London, but Julija Stoliarenko had other plans. Stoliarenko, who’d only won one of her five UFC appearances going into tonight’s event in England, rebounded with a first-round armbar victory over the Liverpool native.

The finish left fans shocked at The O2 Arena and fellow MMA fighters impressed on social media. Here’s how the pros reacted to Stoliarenko’s performance.

That ref either had it out for Molly or he was asleep #UFCLondon — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) July 22, 2023

Yo she big look like a completely different weight class — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 22, 2023

Next one to get submit is Paddy the fatty… #UFCLondon — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 22, 2023

What a surprise



#UFCLondon — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 22, 2023