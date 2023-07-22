 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘What a surprise’: Pros react to Julija Stoliarenko’s upset win over Molly McCann at UFC London

By Guilherme Cruz
/ new
UFC Fight Night: McCann v Stoliarenko Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Molly McCann was one of the local stars at UFC London, but Julija Stoliarenko had other plans. Stoliarenko, who’d only won one of her five UFC appearances going into tonight’s event in England, rebounded with a first-round armbar victory over the Liverpool native.

The finish left fans shocked at The O2 Arena and fellow MMA fighters impressed on social media. Here’s how the pros reacted to Stoliarenko’s performance.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting