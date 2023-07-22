UFC London video: Julija Stoliarenko quickly taps Molly McCann with painful armbar

Saturday’s UFC London crowd certainly wasn’t as boisterous as it usually is, but the energy was zapped from the arena thanks to Julija Stoliarenko.

In the co-main event at the O2 Arena, Stoliarenko battled crowd favorite Molly McCann — and less than two minutes after the fight began, Stoliarenko submitted “Meatball” with an incredibly nasty and painful armbar to pick up the biggest win of her UFC career.

Check out video of the stunning finish below.

Stoliarenko was able to get a takedown pretty easily and ended up on top in a dominant position, moving to the back. McCann was able to scramble and find her way on top — but only briefly as Stoliarenko transitioned to an armbar beautifully to get the submission win and silence the London crowd.

As McCann was tapping, the referee hesitated to step in and stop the fight, which seemed to make things a lot worse for McCann as she was visibly in pain lying on the canvas.

Stoliarenko has now submitted two of her three most recent opponents via first-round armbar as she made a successful promotional debut in the flyweight division. McCann has been tapped in back-to-back fights.