‘Superb performance’: Pros react to Paul Craig blasting through Andre Muniz in middleweight debut

By Guilherme Cruz
new
UFC Fight Night: Craig v Muniz Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Paul Craig stopped Andre Muniz in impressive fashion for a perfect middleweight debut at UFC London on Saturday.

The Scottish talent cut down to 185 pounds for the first time after a long career as a light heavyweight in the UFC, and the battle of grappling experts started off a kickboxing match in the first round. But “BearJew” and “Sergipano” went to their preferred destinations on the ground in round two, and Craig escaped submission attempts before reversing position and getting mount position to drop punches and elbows to stop Muniz.

MMA fighters took on social media to praise Craig on his successful middleweight debut, including the last man to fight and beat him at 205 pounds, Johnny Walker.

