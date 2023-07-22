‘Superb performance’: Pros react to Paul Craig blasting through Andre Muniz in middleweight debut

Paul Craig stopped Andre Muniz in impressive fashion for a perfect middleweight debut at UFC London on Saturday.

The Scottish talent cut down to 185 pounds for the first time after a long career as a light heavyweight in the UFC, and the battle of grappling experts started off a kickboxing match in the first round. But “BearJew” and “Sergipano” went to their preferred destinations on the ground in round two, and Craig escaped submission attempts before reversing position and getting mount position to drop punches and elbows to stop Muniz.

MMA fighters took on social media to praise Craig on his successful middleweight debut, including the last man to fight and beat him at 205 pounds, Johnny Walker.

Got Damn BearJew — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) July 22, 2023

How about Paul Craig tho?!?! Very underrated IMHO. #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 22, 2023

Yessir!!! That’s how you u make your middleweight debut !! Great performance! @PaulCraig #UFCLondon — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 22, 2023

Wow good work from Paul Craig to get the win #UFCLondon — jimmy flick (@jimmyflick) July 22, 2023

Very good performance for @PaulCraig , the Brasilian Andre was a good test for him #UFCLondon #ufc — Johnny Walker (@JohnnyWalker) July 22, 2023

Paul Craig is a PROBLEM at middleweight #UFCLondon fun fight — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 22, 2023

And Bear Jew enters the middleweight rankings — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) July 22, 2023

Craig and Muniz should have been the Co-Main



#UFCLondon — Diana Belbiță (@DianaBelbita) July 22, 2023

Wow big win for @PaulCraig very impressive! Up next lets go @TouchyFili — Ed Herman (@EdHermanufc) July 22, 2023

How crazy is that…. Paul Craig top game is terrible…. #UFCLondon — Renato Moicano UFC (@moicanoufc) July 22, 2023