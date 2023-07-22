‘It’s disgusting’: Pros react to referee missing key foul in Joel Alvarez vs. Marc Diakiese at UFC London

Joel Alvarez choked Marc Diakiese in the preliminary portion of UFC London on Saturday, but it didn’t come without controversy.

Alvarez locked in a slick D’arce choke with seconds left in the clock in the second stanza and forced Diakiese to tap, but the grappling exchange began moments after an unintentional clash of heads that was missed by referee Dan Movahedi.

Pro fighters took on social media to react to the controversy, including UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Diakiese himself. Check the comments below, and click here to watch the finish.

Not the one to complain but I’ll leave it here. ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4F7cmYY04e — Bonecrusher ☠️ (@Marc_Diakiese) July 22, 2023

this needs overturned to a no contest ! https://t.co/a5YMbjI5QQ — Robert Whiteford (@Flyinjudoka) July 22, 2023

Sad for both guys. Should’ve at the minimum been a pause in the action. Too many weeks and money goes into these camps to not do the right thing by the athletes https://t.co/vPtb4ggFi0 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 22, 2023

It’s almost like they group up and say, “let’s ignore it and pretend we had a chat”. Or “who’d you bet on?? Ok so let’s leave it like this thing and break me off a piece.”



It’s disgusting. https://t.co/cmJWZsO6cW — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 22, 2023

If they don’t change that to a NC, that’s just foul and proves again that there is NO CONSISTENCY in our sport. We need to show an example for certain situations, fouls, etc, so we at least have a baseline on what we’re comparing things too. Remove more of the human “guessing”. https://t.co/invbrBXcFj — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) July 22, 2023

Alright fight are on!! Weird finish there with the head butt but dope submission, at the apex would’ve been a no contest i would guess #UFCLondon — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 22, 2023

Joel was in his right thou to follow up #UFCLondon — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) July 22, 2023

Ahh man feel for Marc defo a headbutt #UFCLondon — Jake Hadley (@JakeHadleyMMA) July 22, 2023

Diakiese was flattening out like what because it’s a darce defense. He just wasn’t able to stay flat. #UFCLondon — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 22, 2023