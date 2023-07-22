 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘It’s disgusting’: Pros react to referee missing key foul in Joel Alvarez vs. Marc Diakiese at UFC London

By Guilherme Cruz
UFC Fight Night: Diakiese v Alvarez
Joel Alvarez (left) defeated Marc Diakiese in London
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Joel Alvarez choked Marc Diakiese in the preliminary portion of UFC London on Saturday, but it didn’t come without controversy.

Alvarez locked in a slick D’arce choke with seconds left in the clock in the second stanza and forced Diakiese to tap, but the grappling exchange began moments after an unintentional clash of heads that was missed by referee Dan Movahedi.

Pro fighters took on social media to react to the controversy, including UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and Diakiese himself. Check the comments below, and click here to watch the finish.

