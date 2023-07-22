 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Video: Jonny Parsons knocks out Danny Roberts in wild scrap, calls out Paddy Pimblett

By Mike Heck
UFC Fight Night: Roberts v Parsons Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jonny Parsons had to wait a long time to make his UFC debut, but he made it count.

Parsons took on Danny Roberts on Saturday in what turned out to be the featured preliminary bout of UFC London at The O2 Arena, and delivered a huge second round that saw Parsons badly hurt Roberts on multiple occasions, before finally getting a mercy stoppage with just three seconds left in the round.

Watch the finish from Parsons below.

Parsons earned a contract on the UFC’s Contender Series in October 2021, but hadn’t competed since. Nearly two years later, the 31-year-old made the walk to the octagon for the first time and delivered his sixth consecutive victory.

Following the win, Parsons called out Paddy Pimblett in a moment that didn’t seem to land among the London crowd — which could be because they’re not in the same weight class.

“Hey Paddy, do you want to slug or not? I’m ‘The Sluggernaut,’ let’s go,” Parsons said in his post-fight interview to Michael Bisping.

Roberts has now lost three straight bouts, dropping his promotional record to 7-7.

