Video: Shokhasan Mirzamatov uncorks frightening walk-off knockout at Octagon 47

The knockout of the weekend in MMA may come from Kazakhstan.

In a welterweight bout at Saturday’s Octagon 47 event in Almaty, Shokhasan Mirzamatov delivered an absolutely brutal walk-off knockout in the first round against opponent Akbar Azadi-Far. Mirzamatov landed a vicious head kick that saw Azadi-Far hit the mat in a heap, going out cold.

Check out the highlight of the brutal finish in the video below.

Absolutely brutal walk-off head kick KO by Shokhasan Mirzamatov just now in Kazakhstan. Oh my god #Octagon47 pic.twitter.com/1zjBE9kxoL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 22, 2023

Mirzamotov, a 33-year-old fighter from Uzbekistan, improved to 10-2 as a pro, and was able to bounce back into the win column after having his eight-fight win streak snapped more than a year ago in his most recent appearance. Mirzamotov stopped seven of eight opponents during that impressive run, which includes four of those finishes coming in less than a minute.

For Azadi-Far, his unbeaten streak to start his pro career was halted at four thanks to the brutal head kick. The 41-year-old was returning to action for the first time since February 2021.