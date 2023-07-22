UFC London live blog: Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

This is the UFC London live blog for Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura, the heavyweight main event on Saturday at The O2 Arena.

Aspinall is MMA Fighting’s No. 8 ranked heavyweight in the world. The 30-year-old Englishman returns nearly a year to the day since suffering a serious knee injury just 15 seconds into his bout against Curtis Blaydes in July 2022. Prior to that setback, Aspinall compiled a perfect 5-0 UFC record with five stoppages, establishing himself as one of the most promising up-and-coming talents in the UFC’s heavyweight division.

Related Get Latest UFC London Odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

A UFC veteran since 2016, Tybura is MMA Fighting’s No. 12 ranked heavyweight in the world. The Polish big man struggled to find his footing early in his UFC career, losing five of his first nine fights in the promotion. Ever since, however, he’s rattled off a 7-1 record over his last eight contests to propel himself to the precipice of title contention.

Check out the UFC London main event live blog below.