Watch Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC London, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.
UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura took place July 22 at The O2 Arena in London, England. UFC heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall (13-3) and Marcin Tybura (24-8) collided in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+.
Catch the video highlights below.
Man on a mission tonight @MarcinTybura | #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/borzmXhQDz— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023
Ready to put on a show in front of the home crowd— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023
@AspinallMMA | #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/uWHNjVarxC
HERE WE GO!!!! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/UwUftagBE8— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023
Tom Aspinall stops Marcin Tybura in the first round #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/vvypmYuUr4— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 22, 2023
EASY WORK for @AspinallMMA— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023
He gets the finish in the first round! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/TtKd6uUR3f
Big plans ahead for @AspinallMMA #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/VJ8SeQjleo— UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023
Round 1: Here we go, y’all. Main event time. Tom Aspinall’s return after injuring his knee just 15 seconds into his last London bout nearly a year ago to this day, so this is a moment long in the making. Tybura has won seven of his past eight. The Polish veteran walks out to “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers. And here comes Aspinall, accompanied by a remixed motivational speech by Tyson Fury. Nice touch. All smiles for Aspinall during Bruce Buffer’s introductions. Referee Marc Goddard is our third man in the cage. They touch ‘em up and we’re off. Big head kick for Aspinall right off the bat. Tybura blocked it but he still felt that one. Aspinall is bouncing on his heels, looks like he still has that speed and athleticism that made him so dangerous.
Nice punching combination for Aspinall. MASSIVE right hand from Aspinall drops Tybura!! This may already be over!! Aspinall pounces and wow — that’s it. That was a walk in the park for the Englishman. Crazy impressive.
Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (punches) at 1:13 of Round 1
