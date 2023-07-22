 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC Fight Night 204-London 2022 Photo by Kieran Riley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Watch Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC London, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura took place July 22 at The O2 Arena in London, England. UFC heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall (13-3) and Marcin Tybura (24-8) collided in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Aspinall vs. Tybura, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.

Round 1: Here we go, y’all. Main event time. Tom Aspinall’s return after injuring his knee just 15 seconds into his last London bout nearly a year ago to this day, so this is a moment long in the making. Tybura has won seven of his past eight. The Polish veteran walks out to “Can’t Stop” by Red Hot Chili Peppers. And here comes Aspinall, accompanied by a remixed motivational speech by Tyson Fury. Nice touch. All smiles for Aspinall during Bruce Buffer’s introductions. Referee Marc Goddard is our third man in the cage. They touch ‘em up and we’re off. Big head kick for Aspinall right off the bat. Tybura blocked it but he still felt that one. Aspinall is bouncing on his heels, looks like he still has that speed and athleticism that made him so dangerous.

Nice punching combination for Aspinall. MASSIVE right hand from Aspinall drops Tybura!! This may already be over!! Aspinall pounces and wow — that’s it. That was a walk in the park for the Englishman. Crazy impressive.

Tom Aspinall def. Marcin Tybura via TKO (punches) at 1:13 of Round 1

