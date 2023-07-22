Watch Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura full fight video highlights from the main event of UFC London, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura took place July 22 at The O2 Arena in London, England. UFC heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall (13-3) and Marcin Tybura (24-8) collided in the night’s main event, which aired live on ESPN+.

Catch the video highlights below.

Ready to put on a show in front of the home crowd



@AspinallMMA | #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/uWHNjVarxC — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023

Tom Aspinall stops Marcin Tybura in the first round #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/vvypmYuUr4 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 22, 2023

EASY WORK for @AspinallMMA



He gets the finish in the first round! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/TtKd6uUR3f — UFC (@ufc) July 22, 2023

For more on Aspinall vs. Tybura, check out the live blog by MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.