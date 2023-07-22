Video: Luis Hernandez delivers controversial 1-second knockout at Titan FC 83

Luis Hernandez didn’t waste any time Friday night.

Hernandez delivered a blistering head kick to Brian Topp right out of the gate to get the win in the first round at Titan FC 83 at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., on Friday night.

Hernandez improved to 3-0 in his pro career with three finishes.

Topp fell to 1-5 with the loss. Four of his five losses have been in the first round.

Many fans, even UFC fighter Michael Chiesa, questioned the sportsmanship of Hernandez over the lack of a glove tap to begin the fight after watching the knockout.