Misfits Boxing 8 Results: Belcher vs. DeMoor

MMA Fighting has Misfits Boxing 8 results for the Belcher vs. DeMoor fight card Saturday night from Municipal Auditorium in Nashville Tenn.

On the main card, BKFC heavyweight champion Alan Belcher will square off against reality TV star Chase DeMoor. DeMoor replaces Hasim Rahman Jr., who dropped out of the fight with an injured left elbow.

A survivor tag match and another tag team match will also be featured on the main card. Bellator veteran Anthony Taylor, who is coming off his big win against Salt Papi, will face Paul Bamba.

Get the Misfits Boxing 8 results below.

Main card (DAZN at 8 p.m. ET)

NichLMAO vs. Swarmz vs. B Dave vs. Ryan Johnston

Alan Belcher vs. Chase DeMoor

Deen The Great and Walid Sharks vs. Yuddygang TV and Ayye Pap

Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba

The AK Guy vs. James Sellers

Unbaer vs. Corn

The Magic Crasher vs. Jack Grady