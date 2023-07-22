 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Misfits Boxing 8 Results: Belcher vs. DeMoor

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Alan Belcher and Chase DeMoor
Alan Belcher and Chase DeMoor will clash on the Misfits Boxing 8 on Saturday night.
DAZN

MMA Fighting has Misfits Boxing 8 results for the Belcher vs. DeMoor fight card Saturday night from Municipal Auditorium in Nashville Tenn.

On the main card, BKFC heavyweight champion Alan Belcher will square off against reality TV star Chase DeMoor. DeMoor replaces Hasim Rahman Jr., who dropped out of the fight with an injured left elbow.

A survivor tag match and another tag team match will also be featured on the main card. Bellator veteran Anthony Taylor, who is coming off his big win against Salt Papi, will face Paul Bamba.

Get the Misfits Boxing 8 results below.

Main card (DAZN at 8 p.m. ET)

NichLMAO vs. Swarmz vs. B Dave vs. Ryan Johnston

Alan Belcher vs. Chase DeMoor

Deen The Great and Walid Sharks vs. Yuddygang TV and Ayye Pap

Anthony Taylor vs. Paul Bamba

The AK Guy vs. James Sellers

Unbaer vs. Corn

The Magic Crasher vs. Jack Grady

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting