UFC London Results: Aspinall vs. Tybura

MMA Fighting has UFC London results for the Aspinall vs. Tybura fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.

In the main event, Tom Aspinall returns from a year-long injury layoff to face Marcin Tybura. Aspinall was 5-0 in the UFC before suffering a knee injury 15 seconds into his most recent fight against Curtis Blaydes, while Tybura has won seven of his past eight bouts.

Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko clash in a flyweight matchup in the co-main event.

Check out UFC London results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez

Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena

Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil

Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez