UFC London Results: Aspinall vs. Tybura

MMA Fighting has UFC London results for the Aspinall vs. Tybura fight card, a live blog of the main event, and more from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday night.
In the main event, Tom Aspinall returns from a year-long injury layoff to face Marcin Tybura. Aspinall was 5-0 in the UFC before suffering a knee injury 15 seconds into his most recent fight against Curtis Blaydes, while Tybura has won seven of his past eight bouts.
Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko clash in a flyweight matchup in the co-main event.
Check out UFC London results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ at 3 p.m. ET)
Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura
Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko
Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET)
Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons
Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez
Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues
Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena
Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad
Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz
Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil
Loading comments...